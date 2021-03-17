Nana Yaw Amponsah has finally revealed why Asante Kotoko competed in the Caf interclub competition.

Despite the lack of football activities following the outbreak of Covid-19, Asante Kotoko wrote to the Ghana Football Association to confirm interest to participate in the Caf inter-club competition.

Kotoko were eliminated from the Caf Champions League and were demoted to the Confederations Cup.

However, Kotoko lost to ES Setif as they were dumped out of the Africa competition.

Supporters registered their frustrations following the club’s poor outings in Africa.

However, Mr Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club, in an interview with Adom TV on Fire-for-Fire, revealed why he made a statement on why the club must play in the Caf interclub competition.

“I wanted us to go to Africa because it was political,” he said.

“I did an analysis to the board and they accepted it. It is like Asante Kotoko booking an Afcon slot.

“Ghana had an impressive slot in Africa but because we failed to perform, we have lost those slots so I needed to make a statement with Asante Kotoko.

“The second aspect was for commercial purposes and also to attract the right players because Fabio Gama joined the club because of Champions League football.

“Winning Africa which is the Champions League or Confederations Cup takes a lot of time and I think we have learned a lot from our campaign.

“I promised we will build a CHAN like team and though we did not perform in Africa our players have been invited to the Black Stars so it shows we are doing something at the club and the latest player to join is Danlad Ibrahim,” he added.