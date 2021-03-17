Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, says he has done very well in his first 100 days at the club.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate was given the nod as the CEO of the Ghana Premier League side in August 2020.

In his first 100 days, Mr Amponsah has been able to secure sponsorships for the club.

“If I was to be outside and judging the Nana Yaw Amponsah administration I will give them 75%,” he said in an interview on Adom TV.

“But with what we want to do for Asante Kotoko I can say that we have not even done 20% but we are still on course.

“The public will judge me after my end of tenure as the CEO of Kotoko,” he added.

He signed a three-year contract with the Kumasi-based club and was touted as the new ‘Messiah’ of Asante Kotoko.