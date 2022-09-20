The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, Hassan Ayariga, has claimed that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has become a death trap for Ghanaians.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning Monday, he indicated that patients are abandoned at night to battle for their lives as doctors and nurses leave at night and return the next morning.

He revealed how he and other patients were abandoned at the hospital at night, leading to the deaths of some individuals. His condition became severe before he was transferred to a different hospital.

“The doctors left the place by 11:30 pm. Patients were crying because their oxygen had finished. Mine got finished around 2 am, and no doctor or nurse came there until 5:30 am in the morning. So we were on our own from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am,” he said.

In addition, he said, “After three and a half days, Korle-Bu was now taking me to go and check my lungs when I was to be transferred to IMAH Hospital. My saturation was reduced from 85 to 65. I tell you Korle-Bu is a death trap”.

He stipulated that empty cylinders were provided though he called for oxygen as some had finished.

Mr Ayariga believes the rate of negligence at the hospital is the major reason lives are lost every day.

Meanwhile, if elected President, he promised to rebuild and restructure the hospital’s management.

“I’ll refurbish and change the management of Korle-Bu. I’ll make sure that nurses and doctors there have to go for extra training because when you go there, people don’t really care because they see death every day,” he said.

The APC founder stated that negligence on the part of government has made Korle-Bu become the worst medical centre in Africa.

According to him, the government borrows money from foreigners to develop the country, yet institutions are mismanaged.

“There’s no control and monitoring in all institutions in this country, and that’s the reason why institutions in this country cannot pay workers. Government has to borrow. The reason why we have borrowed 341 billion and yet there’s nothing to show,” he stated.

However, Mr Ayariga has assured that incompetent employees will be sacked when he is elected as President.