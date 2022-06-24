Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has announced efforts are being made to relocate the Endoscopy Unit of the facility to a more conducive environment.

This comes on the back of a flooding incident following a downpour that submerged parts of Accra.

The hospital in a statement explained that there has been a partial demolition of some old structures to make way for the second phase of the construction of a new Psychiatry Department to improve mental health services.

The demolition they noted has resulted in debris which obstructs run-off and drainage around the Endoscopy Unit, hence the flooding.

Meanwhile, they have apologised for any inconvenience the flooding posed.

Below is the full statement: