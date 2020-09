The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, has ended his tenure of office.

Effective September 3, 2020, the Director of Medical Affairs, Dr Ali Samba is to act as Chief Executive Officer until a substantive appointment is made.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Acting Board Chairman, Jerry Ahmed Shaib (ESQ).

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: