The Konongo Division Police Ladies Association, led by Superintendent Doris Amawu, has donated food items and toiletries to the Juaso Caring Homes Village.

The items included six bags of Ghana rice, 50 bags of sachet water, five sachets of mineral water, five packs of bottled water, 15 packs of assorted drinks, toilet rolls, soaps, liquid soap, biscuits and cash of GH¢500.00.

The Juaso District Police Commander, Supt. Andrews Anoya Anyani, advised management of Caring Home to fulfill its pledge to the children

Speaking to Adom News, Supt Doris Amawu explained their donation was in line with the Association’s Corporate Social Responsibility which focuses on helping the needy in society.

She underscored the need for the vulnerable in society to be supported during the Christmas festivities.

Supt Amawu admonished other organisations to lend helping hand to the Konongo district.

Manager of Caring Homes Village, Ankomah Frimpong, expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Konongo Divisional Police Ladies Association and pleaded with other corporations to emulate their example.

He also assured them of a patrol team that will ensure the safety of the village.