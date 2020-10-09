Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings and his family to mourn with them over the loss of their mother, Victoria Agbotui.

Madam Victoria Agbotui passed on Thursday, September 24, 2020, aged 101.

Mr Rawlings and Mr Anyidoho

Mr Anyidoho was in the company of former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Baba Kamara.

Mr Anyidoho greeting former First Lady, Nana Konadu Rawlings

During the visit, the duo signed the book of condolence for the family.

Mr Anyidoho

Meanwhile, Madam Agbotui’s final funeral rites will be held on October 24, 2020.

The body will be taken to Dzelukope in Keta for the final internment after a funeral service at the State House.