Former Head of Communications in the erstwhile Atta Mills administration has sent a strong warning to people claiming to be the “true sons” of the late President.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho said he will deal with those “noise makers” who have been sponsored to make life unbearable for him.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme while reacting to claims that he is not the right person to set up an institution in honour of late President Mills.

Those people, he claimed are saying they are the true sons of the late President, hence reserve the right to lead the Atta Mills Institution and not him.

Though he does not have any problem with them establishing a similar institution,

“I just want them to leave me alone!”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, however, explained that the biological son of the late President, Kofi Atta Mills is not part of the noise makers.

“Those saying we are the true sons, have I said I am a true son? If you are the true son, register something and show that you are a true son. Don’t be jealous and angry,” he fumed.