Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has showered praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sterling leadership, powerful addresses to the nation in the midst of the deadly coronavirus.

The former director of communication at the presidency under the late Mills era said the messages and speeches by the president inspire hope.

Making specific reference to the fifth address by the president on the outbreak, Mr Anyidoho said the speech contained all the necessary ingredients of the principles of crisis communication.

“Good speech; as someone who used to write President Atta-Mills’ speeches, I would have written a similar speech because it has all the necessary ingredients of the principles of Crisis Communication,” he said.

He admonished Ghanaians to rally behind the president in fighting the deadly virus since it has no political colour.

He described the outbreak as an enemy that must be defeated through a collective approach.

He further admonished Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety measures and stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to support him to ensure that the scourge of the virus becomes nothing but a temporary blip on the fortunes of Ghana.