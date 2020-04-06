Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has weighed on the controversy surrounding the 5G network amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled activities in many countries around the world.



The Founder of Believers Love World, known as Christ Embassy, who was preaching to his congregation on a live TV programme, said the pandemic was created in order to popularise the 5G network which is gradually gaining attention across the world.



Pastor Chris affirmed that with the attention given to the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies due to the pandemic, everyone will embrace it as a solution to their problems out of fear.



He added that these are part of the Antichrist’s plan for a new world order which includes; one-world government, one world religion, and one world economy. Pastor Chris backed his claim with Revelation Chapter 13.



Watch the video below:

