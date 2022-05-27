As part of his will to give back to the society, the Kojo Antwi Foundation in partnership with the Royal Fantasy Club are organizing a health screening exercises across the country.

The first edition is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The health screening is under the theme: “Touching Lives with The Maestro”.

A Facebook post by the Maestro reads:

“The Kojo Antwi Foundation in partnership with the Royal Fantasy Club presents the “Touching Lives with The Maestro” Free Health Screening this 28th May, 2022 in Kwahu.

Come along with your Family and Friends to the Obo Community Centre as qualified doctors conduct FREE tests on BP, ENT, Malaria Tests, Eye Tests and many more. This is just the first of many free health screenings around Ghana.

Special thanks to our media partners Breeze 90.9 FM, Agoo FM, Obouba FM and our sponsors AP Pharma, Havan Specialist Hospital, Albany Specialist Clinic, Special Ice Company and more.

Looking forward to see you all at Kwahu.

Health is wealth.

KojoAntwi #themaestro”.