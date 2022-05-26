I forgive all my colleagues for what they say about me - Adwoa Safo

MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo says she has forgiven all her critics, especially her colleagues in Parliament.

The MP has received massive backlash over her long absence from her official duties.

Responding to her critics for the first time, she noted that, “I forgive them for what they say.”

“There are 275 MPs including myself and I have served as a leader. I have built relationships and friendships over the years if you noticed all the people that were speaking were people that are new in Parliament and I forgive them for what they say, but what I know is that I still have a good relationship with my party and I have good relationships in Parliament,” she stressed.

Adwoa Safo

She made the assertions in an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, May 26.

In February, 2022, some people, including NPP MPs accused Adwoa Safo of blackmailing the government.

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, claimed that the Dome-Kwabenya MP is using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business.

“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He revealed how they had to beg her on countless occasions to come to Parliament due to their limited numbers, but Adwoa Safo has denied the claims.

Adwoa Safo maintained that, she remains focused on what she is doing and hopes her son would get better so she can resume her duties.