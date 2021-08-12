President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel Kofi Dzamesi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bui Power Authority.

The immediate past Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs takes over from Fred Oware.

Mr Dzamesi’s appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, dated July 30, 2021.

Mr Dzamesi in 2001 served as a Deputy Volta Regional Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration and was later appointed the substantive Minister for the region.

ALSO READ:

The appointee, who is a trained engineer, is expected to confirm his acceptance of the role, pending the constitutionally required advice of the governing board.

Read the statement below: