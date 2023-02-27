Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, has supported former President John Mahama’s statement that the Electoral Commission (EC) lacks transparency.

Having a good track record at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), he was of the opinion that the EC boss, Jean Mensa, has not lived up to her expectations.

“When the EC is walking down the wrong path, we have to say it.

“John Dramani Mahama is someone who’s an active political person. Even those retired and those who are not politically active are concerned about the day-to-day affairs of the EC.

“I remember the time the current chairperson of the EC luckily for us was from the civil society who served as the head for IEA. If you like google what the IEA has said about the electoral commission you’ll see the position of the IEA under Jean Mensa,” he said.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show he said former chairpersons of the EC when on international assignments gave Ghana an enviable place.

“So when she was asked to head the EC, the expectation was that we see more openness and transparency. Rather we’re seeing and hearing things that defame the EC.

ALSO READ:

Mahama praises Nigeria’s INEC, questions Ghana’s EC’s ways

“I have been very well involved in the electoral processes. I’ve dealt with the EC over that period and I know,” he added.

He said that the Jean Mensa-led administration does not engage stakeholders during electoral processes.

Mr Mahama said this while on a pre-election tour to Nigeria under the West African Elders Forum.