New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, is the latest personality to be indicted in North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa‘s exposè on corruption.

In his latest revelation, he calls the kitchen scandal, the lawmaker has alleged Mr Otchere-Darko’s involvement in a deal which cost the taxpayer, GH¢187,356,969.55.

Taking to social media, the lawmaker claimed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin managed to persuade sections of the government, including the Attorney-General’s office and individuals within the Finance Ministry, to approve the massive payment to his new client, West Blue Company Limited.

“Many people say Gabby is the ‘Prime Minister’ of Ghana and what he wants always gets done — well, the volumes of intercepted documents in my possession appear to confirm this perception.

“Gabby’s name has often come up in other multi-million dollar transactions such as PDS, Agyapa and recently Ameri when former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko accused him of unilaterally renegotiating the infamous Ameri novation agreement which led to the minister’s unceremonious exit,” he wrote.

The lawmaker stated Justice Dotse may likely describe this Kitchen Scandal as a well-hatched conspiracy to “Create-Loot-and-Keep,” perhaps in a Cecilia Dapaah-like fashion.

The incensed lawmaker stated it was insane and condemned the President’s Cabinet for their role in facilitating this enormous financial burden.

“Put in proper context, GHS187.3million is more than the entire 2023 budgetary allocation for the following ministries: Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (GHS76.6million); Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (GHS44.9million); Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (GHS6.4million); Ministry of Information (GHS141.4million) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (GHS180.9million)

“The monetary value of this scandal is also greater than the full 2023 approved budgets for the following institutions: Office of the Special Prosecutor (GHS129.5million); National Development Planning Commission (GHS13.2million); CHRAJ (GHS45.4million); NCCE (GHS84.4million); National Pensions Regulatory Authority (GHS98.4million) and Office of the Head of Civil Service (GHS50.2million),” he detailed.

