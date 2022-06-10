The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 4-1 defeat against Japan in the Kirin Cup on Friday at Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

Ghana did not show up to the party with players showing no sign of being in a good physical condition.

The games form part of the Black Stars preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Particularly in the defense, players just run around most of the time as the Japan attack ran the show.

The first goal of the game came in the 29th minute when Yamane Miki found the back of the Ghana net with a good left-foot finish to give Japan the lead.

READ ALSO

Although Jordan Ayew will score a screamer in the 44th minute, the Black Stars’ defense went to sleep right away, giving the hosts the chance to retake the lead through a strike from Nitoma Karou a minute later.

In the second half, goals from Kubo Takefusa and Daizen Maeda propelled Japan to cruise to a deserved 4-1 win against a poor Ghana side.

The result means Black Stars will not play in the final, which will be contested by Japan and Tunisia. Earlier in the day, Tunisia defeated Chile 2-0.

Ghana and Chile will compete for third place on the same day as the final, June 14.