Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng, is set to have his wedding in the metaverse.

Mr Boateng is getting married to model and businesswoman, Valentina Fradegrada.

The glamorous ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

It is being organised by the leading Italian wedding planner, Enzo Miccio.

The wedding reception is also expected to take place in the OVER metaverse, a location specially designed and built for the occasion.

The duo will be the first to ever tie the knot in the metaverse.

Meanwhile, special invitations for the ceremony have been made available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

A visual artiste with the username,@francescodvrk on Twitter shared a video which he described as an artwork he made for the couple ahead of the big day.

YES! I can finally show you the artwork I’ve made for @KPBofficial & @VFradegrada ‘s wedding event in the @OVRtheReality metaverse 😍😍



This will be the official NFT invitation 👀



Congrats guys! pic.twitter.com/AwmbJfbDoX — DɅRK (@francescodvrk) June 9, 2022

The Metaverse is a virtual universe that has grown from just a blockchain or any other technology into a universe.

In this, interactions occur between people while data and value can be shared.