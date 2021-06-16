Kingdom Exim Group Limited (KEGL) of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Rajamani, has been penciled for the position of Chief Chancellor of the India Africa Trade Council (IATC), West Africa.

Director of Corporate Affairs of AITC, Jeremiah Quayson, in giving the hint of the appointment said the businessman deserved the position because of his roles in reducing unemployment in Ghana.

Mr Rajamani has received high commendations for his role in alleviating poverty among Ghanaians through the establishment of KEGL which has been in existence in Ghana since 2008.

Mr Quayson was speaking in an interview with the media in Accra recently in which interview he noted that AITC outfit was keen on selecting very successful business fellows as council members.

The idea of selecting the likes of Mr Rajamani, he said, is to help grow various businesses across the West African sub-region and propagate the agenda of IATC.

Who is James Rajamani?

Mr Rajamani was born in Tuticorin, Tamilnadu, India but has been resident in Ghana for close to two decades.

He is an electrical engineer by profession who put up the KEGL out of his passionate desire to create jobs and reduce unemployment.

From an employee count of two, KEGL, according to Mr Quayson, has grown into a group of nine companies with over a thousand employees.

“His unique and strong leadership abilities are evident in the rapid growth of his companies, firmly established in a culture of sound financial planning, controls systems and good governance practices.

Through his strategic leadership, the company has received recognition and numerous awards both in Ghana and internationally.

Among the awards, he’s won are the President’s National awards for Exports Achievement.

“Mr Rajamani’s passion to create jobs continues to be his motivation and we are IATC admire that,” he noted.

According to Mr Quayson, the visionary leadership and passion of the business mogul had, over the years, transformed the KEGL, who are experts in various business sectors such as shipping and logistics, engineering and construction, agriculture, technology and innovation, hospitality and sports.

The Kingdom Exim Group Limited (KEGL) of Companies

The KEGL is a leading West African-based Agro products exporter and supplier in Ghana with branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo and Benin.

Companies under the KEGL include Basileia Shipping, Big Stars Animal Feed, Kings Air Travel and Tours, Kingdom Technologies, Kings Engineering and Construction, King’s Food Court, Q and Q Weighing bridge and Q and Q Laboratories.

KEGL can boast of recognitions from various prominent award schemes including the Ghana Business Awards, Ghana innovation Awards, Ghana Shippers Awards, International Core Quality Award, in Geneva and the Inspiration Company Awards in the United States of America among several other prestigious awards schemes.