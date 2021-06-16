Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, handled the last group game of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament between France and Germany which was played at the Allianz Arena with much ease and class.

Asempa FM head of sports, Wallace with Tanko

France won the game 1-0 against the Die Mannschaft in Munich.

Tanko was able to highlight some interesting touch screen analysis of key events that occurred during the matches.

In the studios of Adom TV

The former Ghana international with his deep knowledge of German football due to his experience in the Bundesliga with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Freiburg was on point.

Ibrahim Tanko won the UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997, before ending his career with SC Freiburg where injuries prevented him from enjoying a great football career.

The whole crew for the Adom TV team for the 2020 Euros

Denmark 🇩🇰 v 🇧🇪 Belgium.