Ghanaian rapper, King Paluta says he has stopped doing profane songs.

His focus now is doing positive songs to impact the lives of his fans.

Reflecting on his past, he admitted to rapping about “a lot of foolish things” and acknowledged that it didn’t lead him anywhere.

However, he found success when he shifted his focus to doing more positive songs like “Aseda” (gratitude).

Paluta emphasized the importance of positivity in music, stating that he no longer listens to his old songs filled with profanity.

He believes that singing positive music is the way forward

King Paluta is determined to set a positive example for up-and-coming artistes, urging them to avoid seeking attention by doing profane songs.

By making this shift, Paluta hopes to lead the way for a more positive direction in Ghanaian music, especially for artistes coming from the streets.

