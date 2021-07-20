Alhaji Kareem Grusah has heaped praises on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for helping pay the players unpaid wages and bonuses.

The ‘Insha Allah’ side maintained their status in the Ghana Premier League on the last day of the season.

King Faisal held Liberty Professionals at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope leaving the Scientific Soccer club relegated for the first time in 22 years.

And, according to the veteran football administrator, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana paid the players unpaid wages and winning bonuses, adding that Dr Bawumia wanted the club to stay in the country’s top-flight.

“I want to say a big thank you to the future president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for helping the club to stay in the Ghana Premier League,” Mr Grusah, who is the owner and bankroller of the club, told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were owing the players salaries and bonuses but Dr Bawumia devoted to pay all the debts and talked to the players to ensure the club stays in the Premier League and they did just that.

“We are grateful to him for helping us to maintain our status in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

King Faisal in the middle of the season received a 35- seater bus from Dr Bawumia.