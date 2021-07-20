President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his delight in the way of life of the National Chief Imam as he tasks the Muslim flock to emulate him.

Speaking at the Eid-ul-Adha prayers organised at the newly inaugurated Mosque complex at Kanda, President Akufo-Addo praised the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for upholding religious unity.

The Chief Imam has, for many years, been a preacher of unity, and he made history in April 2019 when he joined a Catholic Church to observe mass during his 100th birthday celebration.

Based on this, President Akufo-Addo has recognised the Muslim leader as a significant pillar in the nation’s religious unity.

President Akufo-Addo prayed for wisdom and strength for Sheikh Dr Sharubutu as he offers more leadership, not just to the Muslim flock but to the entire population.

He, therefore, called on all Ghanaians, typically Muslims to emulate the life of the Chief Imam so as to create a free and conducive atmosphere for the development of the nation.

It is for this unity that President Akufo-Addo stated that the Mosque Complex, which is the second largest in West Africa, is to serve as an ample evidence of peaceful existence.

“The minaret of this mosque is very visible from many parts of Accra. For me, it is not just the beauty that it adds to Accra’s skyline that excites me necessarily. I am even more excited by the fact that, as a Christian-majority country, a symbol of Islam can beautifully adorn our landscape, and expose the beauty of religious harmony that we enjoy in Ghana, and which continues to be the envy of the rest of the world,” the President said in his commissioning speech.