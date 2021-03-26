Chief Executive Officer of Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies, Paul Boateng, says child kidnapping cases in the country will be on the rise in the next six months.

An assessment he made led him to the conclusion that people in the Middle East, who are into buying and selling of human parts and such people, have noticed that Ghana’s borders are very weak and have landed in the country for their business.

According to him, the perpetrators target children between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

His comment comes on the back of three missing children who have gone missing from different regions.

A 12-year-old Theresa Sabato has been reported missing for almost a month now at Ajumako Baa in the Central Region.

A nine-year-old Ernest Badu, also known as ‘Kofi the Boy’ from Sefwi Donkorkrom in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality has also gone missing for almost a week now.

A four-year-old, Muhammad Mansir, was also abducted for four days but he was found after media reports.

Mr Boateng advised parents to be extra careful about their children and pleaded with security agencies to beef up their intelligence.