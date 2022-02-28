KiDi, Kuami Eugene pay courtsey call on Ghana's High Commission to UK

Musicians KiDi and Kuami Eugene have paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah Friday, February 25.

They were accompanied by representatives from their management Lynx Entertainment, Akwaaba UK, and SMADE Entertainment.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah and Kuami Eugene | Credit: @michaeltubescreations

The courtesy call was to inform the embassy about their upcoming historic concert at the 02 Indigo arena on March 6.

Mr Owusu-Ankomah expressed excitement meeting the Lynx entertainment signees for the first time and told them how Ghanaian music is an important part of tourism, arts, and culture.

Credit: @michaeltubescreations

He also stated that KiDi and Kuami Eugene are great ambassadors, advising that they continue to use their music and their lyrics, particularly the highlife sound, to promote Ghana to the world.

Mr Owusu-Ankomah also said the mission is delighted to welcome KiDi and Kuami Eugene and offered full support for any assistance the artists and their team will need.

Below are some photos from the visit:

Credit: @michaeltubescreations

Credit: @michaeltubescreations

Credit: @michaeltubescreations

Credit: @michaeltubescreations