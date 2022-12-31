A Kia truck carrying cement and blocks was involved in an accident at the Pokuase interchange on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver failed brake and hit two street light poles in front of a house, severely damaging them as well as some vehicles parked on the pavement.

Among the vehicles affected was a Nissan Versa saloon car with registration number GS 7346-17 which was damaged beyond repairs.

Hawkers who ply their trade on the interchange escaped the incident by an inch.

In a video posted on Facebook, the eye witness asserted that he used to advise the owner of the saloon car not to park at the location of the accident, but she consistently disregarded his suggestions.

“But for the street lights and a car parked on the pavement which saved the day, Pokuase in Accra, would have been thrown into a state of mourning around 11.30 am today 31st December 2022.

“A KIA truck, carrying blocks and cement when descending towards the Pokuase township from the interchange… failed brakes and hit two street light poles in front of my house causing severe damage to them and some vehicles parked on the pavement,” the eye witness narrated.