The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, has paid a courtesy call on the KGL Group as part of his familiarisation visit to the Ghana National Lottery Authority (NLA) .

Mr Gbajabiamila and his team were accompanied by Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the NLA and was warmly received by Alex Dadey, a Global Business Mogul and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, and Christian Salamouni, KGL Chief Executive Officer.

This working visit was facilitated by Mr Awuku and the NLA in their quest to foster strong bilateral relations between both Organisations and Nations.

Exploratory conversations on the expansion of the NLA’s flagship product 5/90 Lottery into Nigeria and other West African countries were discussed.

The official Digital Partner of the NLA, the KGL Group will lead the expansion of the 5/90 Digital play channel, 5/90 mobile into Nigeria and other West African Countries.

The KGL CEO, Mr Salamouni, demonstrated with practical case studies and based on the success of the 5/90 mobile lottery in Ghana and other digitalisation, how the Group leveraged best-in-class digital technologies to drive value across the lottery ecosystem.

Mr Dadey, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group thanked Mr Gbajabiamila for his visit after a tour of the KGL Group operational sites and expressed his hope that his visit will cement the deep positive bonds of friendship and yield a strong working relationship between both nations.

About KGL Group

‘At The Forefront of Digitalization’

The KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies, with interests in Technology Innovation, Fin-Tech, Logistics, Trade, Property Development, Gaming and Commerce.

The parent company commands a network of specialised business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.

Its subsidiaries are KGL Technology Limited, Digital Innovation, Fintech, KGL Capital Limited, Equity, Trade, Finance, Fund Management, KGL Foundation, Social Accountability (CSR Division of Group), Keed Ghana Limited, Tech Solutions, E-Games Development, Birchfield (Ghana) Limited, Logistics, Property Development and Fuel Automation Ghana Limited, Fuel Ecosystem Management.