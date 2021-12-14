KGL Group has acquired the first-ever 24- carat Commemorative Gold Coins for GH₵1 million in support of the establishment of a cultural resource centre that will employ the latest technologies and Information Technology platforms to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in Ghana.

At the formal Celebration of Otumfuo’s momentous achievements as ruler of Asanteman, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Dadey, who serves as Chairperson of the Board of Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIIPC) expressed his profound appreciation for the remarkable achievements chalked by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He said: “It is entirely befitting that given the history and the context of Ghana that today on December 12, 2021, the 16th Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, here in the grounds of the Palace of Manhyia, the heart of Asanteman, presents a value-added Commemorative Gold Coins to the world. The excellent Concept to create this Commemorative Gold Coin is by royal assent, from Ghana. The gold in the coin was mined, refined, and produced in Ghana.”

Launching the commemorative Gold Coins which is freshly minted with the Golden Stool on one side and His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the other, Mr. Dadey pledged to significantly support Asanteman in its development, saying, “the Ashanti region is the second-largest market for KGL Group’s operations and deserves a great deal of our attention.”

Declaring the coins as duly launched, Mr Dadey said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, hundreds of years from today into the future, let these coin being launched today become a collector’s item and an everlasting touchstone marking the remarkable achievement of peacemaking that the onetime 16th Asantehene of the Great Asante Kingdom of Ghana provided his people, and indeed, his country.”

The KGL Group as part of its strategic objectives for Tourism and Cultural Development is set to fully partner Asanteman and other Traditional Authorities in Ghana.

The doors of the KGL Group are open to every Traditional Authority that aims at developing its cultural heritage and customs and traditions for the purpose of promoting tourism, ensuring peace, stability, and conflict resolution in their respective jurisdictions.

The Group, since its establishment has significantly contributed to the revenue mobilization efforts of government, supported social intervention programs, charity organisations, and sports development in the country.

Together with its subsidiaries, the KGL Group have been at the forefront in supporting the Government of Ghana to successfully implement its flagship policy of digitalisation and has remained a world-class brand and one of the leading private sector company’s in Africa.