Ghana and AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng, has been spotted jamming to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Aben Wo Ha’ track.

The Ghana international is known to be a music freak and has composed a couple of songs over the years.

On Sunday, he was spotted jamming to the award-winning track by the legendary Ghanaian musician.

Video below:

@KPBofficial jams with Daddy Lumba's 'Aben Wo Ha'



Ghana to the world…

Daddy Lumba over the years has composed music that has caught the attention of the country including the ‘Aben Wo Ha’ song.

The Ghana international is the only Ghanaian player to have played for 14 different clubs in Europe. He has played for the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Barcelona, US Sassuolo and Fiorentina among other clubs.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that made history in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup.