Godfather of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has warmed hearts with a photo of himself and lookalike children.

His son, Ricci, who he named after his father, and second daughter, Zuzu were in his company for the generational shot.

Both children wore dreadlocks to emulate their father, who doubles as their role model.

In the photo, the relatives were all in white and stood sideways according to age.

Reggie described the photo as ‘Gangsta’, adding he will continue to guide his youth.