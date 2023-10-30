The LLINs distribution campaign is a crucial part of the Ministry of Health fight against malaria and its pursuit of universal health coverage in Kenya.

Today, Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula was briefed by the Mass Net Distribution Campaign Steering Committee in preparation for the campaign on November 17, 2023, in Homa Bay County.

The ministry goal is to provide LLINs to households in high-risk areas, significantly contributing to the well-being of the Kenyan population. The 2023/24 LLINs Distribution Campaign targets high malaria burden counties, aiming to distribute 15.3 million LLINs in 22 at-risk counties.

This initiative is made possible with the support of the Global Fund (GF), which is procuring and distributing 10.9 million nets, and the USAID President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), which is helping with 4.1 million nets.

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and Mission for Essential Drugs (MEDS) have been entrusted with the task of ensuring the last-mile distribution to the beneficiaries.

Despite resource constraints that have slightly adjusted the ministry distribution goals, this campaign reflects the government unwavering commitment to malaria prevention and public health.

