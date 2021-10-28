Six people perished in a road accident at Rombo area of Loitoktok, Kenya on Wednesday evening.

The six, including a mother and her two daughters, were heading to Kwa Maji village before the driver lost control, hitting a sewer line concrete before the vehicle overturned.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer registration KAR 036B was reported dead on the spot with the other five passengers succumbing to injuries at the Loitoktok Sub County hospital.

According to a police report booked at Loitoktok police station, the fatal accident occurred at around 8:00 pm and the vehicle was extensively damaged.

The six have since been positively identified by family members.

The vehicle has been towed to the Loitoktok police station and the bodies preserved at the Loitoktok sub-county hospital.