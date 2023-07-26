Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has come under intense pressure to resign from office or be sacked with the argument that his performance since he was appointed to office has been nothing to write home about.

Prior to landing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Majority Caucus expressed their displeasure with the performance of Mr Ofori-Atta and urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack him.

However, the President requested that the minister be allowed to conclude the IMF negotiations which he had already commenced and after concluding the deal further asked for him to present the budget for the year ending 2023.

According to the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, the call for the Finance Minister’s removal is not necessary at the moment.

“This is not something that I don’t think we need to comment on. It has been abandoned. As at December last year, inflation was around 54% which has been brought down to 42%, and trying to stabilize the cedi that was about GHS 14 to GHS 15 to a dollar as at December last year which has now come to GHS 11 and GHS 12 cedis over the past three months. That is what we are looking at. What you are talking about now is definitely irrelevant,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

