The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has opened up about his struggles with ill-health in recent times.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, Mr Ofori-Atta said he contracted COVID-19 in November 2020 but thankfully he survived it after taking the necessary treatment, however, weeks after recovering, he began feeling unwell.

According to him, after series of tests were undertaken, the Doctor diagnosed him with jaundice and also told him that his liver had inflamed.

He explained: “I got COVID in somewhere of November and got out of the hospital emergency maybe the 10th of December and came home. Things were pretty good, the COVID was gone, then, I began to feel jaundiced and so feeling quite unwell.

“I eventually got diagnosed that the liver was inflamed, therefore, it required some work to determine what was really happening. That took some time to begin to find the probable cure which involved steroids and all of that.

“So, I went back for review in August and the inflammation is pretty much gone and so, they are now titrating to see how to bring the steroids down so that one can get back to a normal life.

“But essentially pretty much minded I need to manage my rest and sleep and exercises and some good food,” Mr Ken Ofori-Atta noted.

Listen to the Finance Minister in audio below: