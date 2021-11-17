Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that not a single public sector worker was laid off due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on public finances.

He told Parliament while delivering the 2022 Budget statement on Wednesday that government “managed to pay them monthly, and we are grateful to the Unions for their cooperation in this regard.”

Under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme, the Minister said Ghana Enterprises Agency provided 302,001 successful applicants across various sectors and regions with loans amounting to ȼ523.11 million.

“Mr Speaker, we also ensured payment of our obligations to contractors and provided payroll support to some State-owned Enterprises to guarantee jobs.

“Thankfully, our President led and acted decisively and intelligently, and his leadership paved the way for many other countries in Africa and beyond.”