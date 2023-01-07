The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency has expressed concern over the appointment of the Finance Minister as caretaker of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

According to the MP, document in his possession reveals that Ken Ofori-Atta and his spouse are involved in some underhand dealings with the National Cathedral project.

“Fresh Cathedral documents in my possession reveal that Enterprise Insurance, a company Ken Ofori-Atta is intimately associated with & where his wife serves as a director was granted a sweetheart deal to insure the entire cathedral construction site,” he said.

This, the MP believes is a cause for worry.

Taking to his social media handle on Friday, Mr Ablakwa said with Mr Ofori-Atta’s new appointment, only God can save the Trade Ministry.

“God save the Trade Ministry,” he said.

The North Tongu MP’s post comes hours after a statement from the office of the President announced that Mr Ofori-Atta will act as caretaker minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry until a substantive replacement is made.

The Finance Minister’s caretaker appointment follows the resignation of the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen on Thursday.

The man, popularly called ‘Alan Cash’, has long been rumoured to be nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

His resignation, some have claimed, is to afford him time to pursue his presidential ambition.