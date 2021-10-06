Traders of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are in a standoff with management of the facility over payment of electricity bills.

Some traders, whose stalls were locked up over non-payment of bills, retaliated by blocking staff of the market administration from entering their offices.

Management of the New Kejetia Market locked up shops of traders owing electricity bills, Tuesday dawn.

The affected traders besieged the administration premises and locked out staff of the City Market Company.

Many of the traders complained of high electricity charges, hence their inability to pay.

Though some have not been operating in their shops, they are forced to pay bills.

“I have not sold items up to a thousand cedis a day. Before I relocated to this market, I could sell items worth 1,500 cedis. Business is not going well. If we are unable to pay our bills, why do you lock our shops? She quizzed.

The New Kejetia Market operates a centralised electricity meter.

After several appeals to the Electricity Company of Ghana, the City Market Management has yet to succeed in providing separate meters for each stall.

Leadership of the traders has, therefore, instructed non-payment of electricity bills until the challenge is addressed.

The market management, however, locked up shops owing the bills.

The traders, in protest, locked up the administration block of the Kejetia Market.

Managing Director of the Market, Edmund Kofi Duffour Addae, and some workers were driven away from their offices by the traders.

Leaders of the traders’ unions have threatened not to open up till their shops are opened by the market authorities.

They claim the authorities have no power to lock their shops.

Eric Nana Prempeh is Chairman of the Kejetia Traders Association:

“The management has no authority to close any shop. The Electricity Company of Ghana has not disconnected our light. Why is the market management locking our shops? We do not owe them! We owe the ECG.

Some traders are worried the situation will affect their trade.

“There are several markets in Kumasi. Our customers will buy elsewhere if they see our shop closed,” he said.

Another said, “I sell spices. It is perishable. Currently, my customers are waiting at my closed shop wanting to buy the spices. I am afraid to lose my customers.

“The market management has disappointed us. They cannot do this to a trader in Accra. Former Mayor, Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu fought for market women a lot. However, we cannot say the same for this current government.”