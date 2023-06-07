Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are calling on the local government ministry to start implementing recommendations from a committee’s report on the recent fire incident at the market.

The Federation of Kumasi Traders says the future of the fire victims and averting a recurrence depend on the implementation of recommendations.

A section of the Kejetia market was engulfed by fire three months ago, destroying 33 shops at the market.

Goods worth millions of cedis, as well as cash, were burnt into ashes.

Pipes at the ceiling of the facility conveying water and waste substances were burnt leaving the debris hanging. Sewage systems have also been choked.

Sections of the market flood anytime it rains.

Traders say the situation is unbearable.

The traders claim the cordoned area of the market is now a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development inaugurated a five-member fact-checking committee to probe the incident.

The committee has completed and presented its findings to the Ministry.

Whilst expecting the committee’s report to be made public, leadership of the traders wants the government to implement recommendations without delays.

Chairman Nana Akwasi Prempeh says the immediate interest is the rapid reconstruction of the burnt area of the market.