KATH whistleblower files order at High Court to reverse his dismissal

An accounts officer who was sacked by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Board for accusing Management of misapplication of Covid-19 funds, has challenged his dismissal in court.

Mr. Awuni Akyireba has filed an order of Certiorari at the High Court in Kumasi seeking to quash the decision taken by KATH on December 20, last year.

A copy of the writ sighted by JoyNews indicated that Mr. Akyireba’s lawyers are seeking “an order of Judicial Review in the nature of Certiorari to quash the decision of the Governing Board of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi dated December, 20, 2021”

The Hospital dismissed Awuni Akyireba for what the Board described in a letter to him, as “breach of protocols and peddling falsehood against Management.”

KATH further stated that Mr. Akyireba’s decision to go to the media with the information he had gathered instead of the hospital’s Management, was a breach of KATH’s disciplinary code, Section 13:02 xiii (misconduct).

In the dismissal letter, it was revealed that Mr. Akyireba failed to present himself before the Disciplinary Committee to provide further evidence.

“For avoiding physical service of invitation to appear before the Disciplinary Committee and eventually failing/ refusing to appear despite glaring evidence that you saw the invitation, you commit a major offence under the Code.”

This thus gave reason for the Committee to conclude that “you are guilty of all the offences charged and therefore renders you liable for summary dismissal (Section 13:02 xxix-misconduct).”

But in an interview with the media, Awuni Akyireba dismissed claims that he evaded the hospital’s Disciplinary Committee.

According to him, he was on leave at the time the Committee met.