Kanye West is seemingly holding grudges against Nicki Minaj following the latter’s alleged diss at him.

The Atlanta native has unfollowed his “Monster” collaborator after her “clown” shade at the Essence Festival.

As captured in a screenshot, the Yeezy designer is no longer following the “Anaconda” hitmaker as of Monday, July 11. Nicki, meanwhile, still follows Ye on her own personal account.

While it’s unclear when Ye clicked the unfollow button, his move comes a week after Nicki appeared to throw shade at him during her set at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taking the stage at the Caesars Superdome on July 1, she performed her Lil Baby-assisted single “Do We Have a Problem?” before launching into fan favourites such as “We Go Up”, “Did It On ’em” and “Beez in the Trap”.

However, when her DJ cued up “Monster”, Ye’s 2010 single where Nicki delivered a guest feature, she stopped the show.

In a clip of the show that night, Nicki said, “Wait, hold up, hold up! Hold on, hold on!” She went on telling the audience, “A monster though! A monster though! But we don’t f**k with clowns,” seemingly referring to the 45-year-old emcee.

While Nicki didn’t mention Ye’s name during her set at the festival, many believed that it was aimed that the “Hurricane” rapper since he recently hopped on Cardi B‘s new song “Hot S**t”, which also features Lil Durk.

Nicki and Cardi have been feuding since 2017, when the latter broke out on the rap scene and was instantly compared to the “Bang Bang” rapper.

The tension culminated in an altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, during which Cardi reportedly approached Nicki about “spreading lies” and Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki.

