Kanye West sweeps all Christian, Gospel awards at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, won six awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The musician swept all the awards from the Gospel categories at the event held on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in the USA.
Ye took home awards for ‘Top Gospel Artist’ and ‘Top Christian Artist’.
He beat Carrie Underwood, Elevation Worship, for King & Country and Lauren Daigle to win the Top Christian Artist award.
He also beat gospel legend CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, the legendary Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music to win the Top Gospel Artist award.
His 2021 critically acclaimed album ‘Donda’ named after his mother also earned him the other awards.
The album won the ‘Top Gospel Album’ and ‘Top Christian Album’ at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
One of the tracks on the album ‘Hurricane’ won the ‘Top Gospel Song’ and ‘Top Christian Song’ awards.
Kanye West was the second most awarded artiste on the night.
Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo led the night with seven wins.
Drake came next with five awards namely Top Artist, Top Male Artist,Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ snagged the Top Rap Album.
See the full list below:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”
TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)
Olivia Rodrigo (7): Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album
Ye (6): Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Song, Top Gospel Song
Drake (5): Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album
Justin Bieber (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
The Kid LAROI (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Doja Cat (4): Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Viral Song
Taylor Swift (4): Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album
BTS (3): Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song
Bad Bunny (2): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist
Bruno Mars (2): Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Song
Dua Lipa (2): Top Radio Song, Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Rolling Stones (2): Top Tour, Top Rock Tour
Kali Uchis (2): Top Latin Female Artist, Top Latin Song
Anderson .Paak (1): Top R&B Song
Bow Wow (1): Top Rap Tour
Dan + Shay (1): Top Country Duo/Group
Ed Sheeran (1): Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Elton John (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song
“Encanto” (1): Top Soundtrack
Eric Church (1): Top Country Tour
Eslabon Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group
Glass Animals (1): Top Rock Artist
ILLENIUM (1): Top Dance/Electronic Album
Jack Harlow (1): Top Rap Song
KAROL G (1): Top Latin Album
Lady Gaga (1): Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lil Nas X (1): Top Rap Song
Los Bukis (1): Top Latin Tour
Måneskin (1): Top Rock Song
Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist
Morgan Wallen (1): Top Country Male Artist
Omarion (1): Top Rap Tour
Silk Sonic (1): Top R&B Song
SZA (1): Top Viral Song
The Weeknd (1): Top R&B Male Artist
twenty one pilots (1): Top Rock Album
Walker Hayes (1): Top Country Song