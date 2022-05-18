Kanye West sweeps all Christian, Gospel awards at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, won six awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The musician swept all the awards from the Gospel categories at the event held on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in the USA.

Ye took home awards for ‘Top Gospel Artist’ and ‘Top Christian Artist’.

He beat Carrie Underwood, Elevation Worship, for King & Country and Lauren Daigle to win the Top Christian Artist award.

He also beat gospel legend CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, the legendary Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music to win the Top Gospel Artist award.

His 2021 critically acclaimed album ‘Donda’ named after his mother also earned him the other awards.

The album won the ‘Top Gospel Album’ and ‘Top Christian Album’ at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

One of the tracks on the album ‘Hurricane’ won the ‘Top Gospel Song’ and ‘Top Christian Song’ awards.

Kanye West was the second most awarded artiste on the night.

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo led the night with seven wins.

Drake came next with five awards namely Top Artist, Top Male Artist,Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ snagged the Top Rap Album.

See the full list below:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)

Olivia Rodrigo (7): Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album

Ye (6): Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Song, Top Gospel Song

Drake (5): Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album

Justin Bieber (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Doja Cat (4): Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Viral Song

Taylor Swift (4): Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album

BTS (3): Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song

Bad Bunny (2): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist

Bruno Mars (2): Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Song

Dua Lipa (2): Top Radio Song, Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Rolling Stones (2): Top Tour, Top Rock Tour

Kali Uchis (2): Top Latin Female Artist, Top Latin Song

Anderson .Paak (1): Top R&B Song

Bow Wow (1): Top Rap Tour

Dan + Shay (1): Top Country Duo/Group

Ed Sheeran (1): Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Elton John (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song

“Encanto” (1): Top Soundtrack

Eric Church (1): Top Country Tour

Eslabon Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group

Glass Animals (1): Top Rock Artist

ILLENIUM (1): Top Dance/Electronic Album

Jack Harlow (1): Top Rap Song

KAROL G (1): Top Latin Album

Lady Gaga (1): Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lil Nas X (1): Top Rap Song

Los Bukis (1): Top Latin Tour

Måneskin (1): Top Rock Song

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

Morgan Wallen (1): Top Country Male Artist

Omarion (1): Top Rap Tour

Silk Sonic (1): Top R&B Song

SZA (1): Top Viral Song

The Weeknd (1): Top R&B Male Artist

twenty one pilots (1): Top Rock Album

Walker Hayes (1): Top Country Song