Kanye West has reportedly withdrawn from the United States presidential race, less than two weeks after announcing that he would run.

A member of West’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, has reportedly told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer off-shot that the rapper will no longer contest the election.

“He’s out,” Kramer told Intelligencer.

Kramer did not specify West’s reasons for allegedly withdrawing, but said he’d “let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future, I am running for president of the United States!” West announced on Twitter.

Kanye West’s presidential campaign hit a snag almost immediately, however, when it was revealed that he had already missed the voter registration deadline in six separate states. Despite this, West continued to campaign for the top job, telling Forbes that “if I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment.”

Initially, West garnered support from social media users, including from Elon Musk. The rapper later claimed that Musk would be appointed “head of our space program” under his presidency.