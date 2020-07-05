Kanye West announced on Twitter Saturday that he is running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” the Chicago rapper tweeted with “#2020VISION.”

The post garnered more than 200,000 likes within an hour.

But a 2020 run would be an impossible mission for the “Jesus is King” artist and it’s not clear if he’s serious.

An incredibly late Fourth of July announcement means West has missed every single state filing deadline and nearly all state primaries.

He’d also be battling his favorite politician.

West has drawn some scorn from fans over the years for his unabashed support for President Trump and proud donning of a “Make American Great Again” hat at public appearances.

The rapper made no mention of a White House run during a GQ feature in May. After previously mentioning he wasn’t registered to vote, he assured the publication that he would turn out for the 2020 election.

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” West said at the time.

“And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.

“Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1!”

West implied he was pleased with Trump because of the state of real estate.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

“They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

West appears to have at least one vote secured.

“You have my full support!” his pal, Elon Musk, tweeted.