The Kaneshie police have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing a woman at Awudome in Accra on Saturday.

The suspects, James Annan and Ebenezer Torto who were on a motorcycle were reported to have attacked their victim with a knife and demanded for her phone and money.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP, Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian in Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on Saturday, around 6am, a woman (name withheld for security reasons) was on her way to work and on reaching St Theresa’s Catholic Church at Awudome, the two suspects on a blue Royal motorcycle suddenly stopped and the pillion ridder pulled a knife on her demanding for her phone and money.

DSP Tenge said, in an attempt by the victim to run away from her attackers she fell on the ground and the suspects attacked her on the ground.

She said her shouts for help attracted residents to the scene who arrested them and sent them to the police station at Kaneshie.

The Police PRO said the suspects were in custody assisting the police in investigations, adding that the motorcycle has since been impounded.

DSP Tenge said the woman who sustained body injuries as a result of the attacked has since been issued with medical form for medical attention.

She said the suspects would be arraigned soon.