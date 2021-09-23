Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has scored in his second goal for his new side, Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

The former Swansea City forward scored the 3rd goal for Xavi Hernandes’ side in a racy first 30 minutes in which the Qatari Champions took a 3-0 lead by the 24th minute against Al Rayyan.

It’s the second consecutive game in which the Ghana captain has scored, getting his first goal last weekend.

In French Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana continued his fine form for Stade Rennais.

Sulemana scored twice in Rennes’ 6-0 win over Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old put up a man of the match performance as Rennes grabbed all three points at the Roazhon Park.

The brace sends his goal tally to three in seven league games this season as he begins a perfect start to his career in France following a big move from Danish club, FC Nordsjælland.

⏱ Un stade en feu en 𝟮 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼' ? 𝗧𝘂𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝘆 @Kamaldeenho10 🤯 pic.twitter.com/55zhynIPYP — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) September 23, 2021

Jonas Martin broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 32nd minute before Terrier doubled Rennes’ lead. After the break, Kamaldeen then picked up the pace and hit a brace in two minutes to extend the French side’s lead to four.

Gaetan Laborde then headed into the net to increase the hosts’ lead before Birger Meling set up Flavien Tait to make it 6-0 on 77 minutes.

The win has sent Rennes to 11th on the league table, just one point and one spot below their match day opponents.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Gyasi in the Italian Serie A scored a stunner in Spezia Calcio 3-2 defeat to Juventus.

Ayew, Kamaldeen and Gyasi are expected to be named in Black Stars squad for Ghana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup doubleheader qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.

Ghana host the first leg on October 9 before the second leg in Harare on October 12.

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac is set to take over the Black Stars job for the two games after CK Akonnor was fired following defeat to South Africa in the last international break.