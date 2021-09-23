Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, has said his outfit is waiting for the Ghana Football Association to settle on a new Black Stars coach.

Multiple reports in the local media have claimed that Milovan Rajevac is to be reappointed as Ghana coach, replacing Charles Akonnor, who was shown the exit last week together with his two assistant coaches.

Reacting to the vacant position Thursday, the deputy minister said his office, which finances national teams, is yet to be officially engaged by the GFA about the final decision on the next coach.

“The CK [Akonnor] chapter is closed. The GFA gave him a job and per their assessment as experts, we have to move on without him,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.

“As far as the Sports Ministry is concerned, we are not aware of Milovan Rajevac as widely rumoured.

“The GFA put in place a search committee for a new coach and we are waiting to receive their report.

“I can say confidently that at present, the Ministry is not aware of the report and its recommendations.

“Figures are being rumoured and we hear them. We can only interrogate when we see the report before approval follows,” he added.

Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to its first quarterfinal in the history of the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

He also managed the Stars to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, the same year.