Female dancehall act, Kaakie, known in private life as Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, appears to be the happiest mother ever and she’s having a blast enjoying every moment with her baby.

The United Kingdom (UK)-based singer and nurse tied the knot with her high school mate from Achimota School in a traditional wedding ceremony on January 2, 2020.

The couple welcomed their first baby girl in November that same year.

In an adorable video, the singer, who resides in the UK, could be seen strolling in town with her baby.

Kaaki, 30, could not hide her excitement as she proudly walks her baby around rocking a flowing black outfit, enhancing her looks with black hair extensions.

In another video, the mother of one showed the face of her baby girl to the public for the first time along with the wording: ”Rich babies in here tonight! popping some milk bottles.”