Some fifteen suspected armed robbers have been apprehended by the police in Ashaiman for robbery and car snatching.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters assisting with the investigation.

DGN Online who reported the arrest said the suspects snatched an unregistered Range Rover from a woman at Adjei-Kojo.

They were, however, given a chase by some commercial motorbike operators commonly known as Okada riders and later joined by the police.

The suspects were traced to their hideout in an area around Atadeka where they were arrested.

Police conducted a further search in their hideout where additional suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, a weapon has been reportedly retrieved.

More soon …