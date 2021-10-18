The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has set October 28, to undertake a nationwide strike.

According to the Association, the strike results from the government’s failure to revise the salaries and allowances of its members.

The decision for JUSAG to embark on the strike comes after a two-week ultimatum was given to government to implement salaries and other allowances of judicial services or they will be forced to act according to the law.

The two-week ultimatum elapsed on October 15, and no positive feedback has been received from government after the executive meeting.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, urged all judicial service workers in the country to lay down their tools until government meets their demands.

“The strike is going to be a nationwide strike because it is a decision by the National Executive Council. We can’t tell how long it will take.

“It will be determined by how the government deals with the issue. We have gone beyond dialogue,” he entreated.

“We don’t eat dialogue, but we eat the fruits of dialogue, and we have already dialogued, and we are waiting for the fruits of it,” he added.