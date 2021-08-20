Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia has partnered with modern eco-friendly mobility facilities company Solartaxi to provide affordable and eco-friendly delivery of online orders to consumers.

This partnership further speaks to Jumia’s commitment of going green. With a shared vision of ensuring a clean and sustainable environment using renewable energy, coupled with the need to keep consumers safe especially during the many waves of the COVID-19, consumers who order food, groceries and other essential items on Jumia can get their orders delivered conveniently and environmentally friendly to their homes or offices by SolarTaxi riders.

Speaking about the celebration, CEO of Jumia Ghana ,Tolulope George-Yanwah said Partnering with Solar Taxi Ghana Limited helps us to play our part in keeping our environment safe. The use of solar driven vehicles and motorbikes for online deliveries keeps all our stakeholders safe from fuel emissions. The health and safety of our consumers as well as delivery agents is a priority. The use of solar Taxi bikes and vehicles also ensures affordability to our consumers who now have reduced shipping fees.

Because solar-powered vehicles have electric motors, they burn no fuel and produce no emissions. This helps to preserve Natural Resources, eliminates the high fuel costs and provides driving comfort for all riders.

In today’s world, health is a major concern to everybody, especially diseases related to the respiratory system.In view of this, we have partnered with Jumia Ghana to provide eco friendly and affordable transportation to Ghanaians through its online delivery service.It is good to note that electric vehicles help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions in the system. As a result of this, Ghanaians will stay safe in this covid-19 era. We are so happy to help Ghanaians stay safe and together with Jumia Ghana, WE GO GREEN, said Mr Jorge Appiah, CEO of Solar Taxi Ghana Limited.

The first phase of this partnership sees over 20 solar powered motorcycles being used for online deliveries on Jumia with plans already in place to scale to over 100 by the end of the year. Both companies have pledged to expand this service to other parts of the country in the coming months.