Regional House of Chiefs of the Central Region has, in accordance with constitutional law, nominated a new Acting President for the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council.

Nana Kwa Dofrakye V, Omankrado, was nominated following the suspension of Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, a press statement released by Obaatanpa Ama Edwuma I, the Paramount Queen Mother and Vice President of the Council said.

Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II’s service was temporarily ceased to facilitate investigations in pursuance of the destoolment petition against him at the Judicial Committee of the Central Regional House of Chiefs as a ‘measure to ensure that the interest of the Council is served and carried out in a manner with the least likelihood of interference”.

Nana Kwa Dofrakye V, Omankrado, who takes the new appointment fulfilled the primary selection criteria per customs and practices.

Accordingly, the Omankrado holds forth for the Omanhene in the traditional chieftaincy

structure.

Also, the Omankrado received support from a considerable number of Divisional Chiefs of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council.

The nominee is said to have exhibited expert knowledge and experience over the years in the performance of his function as the Omankrado of the Traditional Council.

He is known in private life as Kofi Amissah.

“He is an advocate of progressive chieftaincy reforms and is a master in matters affecting chieftaincy, local governance, strategic leadership role of traditional authority, education, training, skills development, and human resources mobilization.

“He is also in the field of communication and diplomacy of the traditional council in relation to its stakeholders and allies, and other areas of expertise relevant to chieftaincy and sustainable development,” the statement said of the new nominee.

His nomination is endorsed by 21 other chiefs of the Traditional Council.

